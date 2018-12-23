$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

