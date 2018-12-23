$0.66 EPS Expected for Dana Inc (DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.87. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 93,742 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

