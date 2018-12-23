$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

AMN stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,540.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $803,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,394. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 50.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 849.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138,801 shares in the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

