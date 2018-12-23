$0.96 EPS Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.41.

NYSE BK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 17,232,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,117. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.