$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John Q. Arnold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,908 shares in the company, valued at $87,462.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $873.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

