$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (OC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2018

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 2,175,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,680. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Owens Corning by 46.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,784,000 after acquiring an additional 947,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

