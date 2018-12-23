10,013 Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Haynes International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Haynes International alerts:

In other Haynes International news, insider Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $938,631.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $146,689.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.31 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,257.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/10013-shares-in-haynes-international-inc-hayn-purchased-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.