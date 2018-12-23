12,911 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 160,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,695,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,581 shares of company stock worth $9,279,820. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

