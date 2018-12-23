1,480 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 448.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/1480-shares-in-vanguard-russell-2000-vtwo-purchased-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.