18,247 Shares in Finisar Co. (FNSR) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Finisar by 111.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Finisar by 102.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,850,000 after buying an additional 2,496,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Finisar by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,915,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,479,000 after buying an additional 1,328,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 670.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 969,261 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Finisar by 35.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,525,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,162,000 after buying an additional 922,800 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finisar alerts:

Shares of FNSR opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56. Finisar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.84 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts predict that Finisar Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FNSR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.41.

In other news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $32,370.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “18,247 Shares in Finisar Co. (FNSR) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/18247-shares-in-finisar-co-fnsr-purchased-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Finisar Profile

Finisar Corp. is an optical communications company, which engages in the provision of components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Its products include optical transceivers, active optical cable, optical engines, communication components, sensing components, and optical instrumentation.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.