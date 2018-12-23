Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.83% of Invesco Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000.

Get Invesco Shipping ETF alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “183,772 Shares in Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/183772-shares-in-invesco-shipping-etf-sea-acquired-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Invesco Shipping ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.