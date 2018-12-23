$214.89 Million in Sales Expected for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce sales of $214.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.01 million to $221.86 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $235.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year sales of $847.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.42 million to $859.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $816.64 million, with estimates ranging from $789.80 million to $846.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $206.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho set a $2.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,656. The company has a market capitalization of $334.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 30th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

