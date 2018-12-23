$239.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (AYR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post $239.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.34 million and the lowest is $215.23 million. Aircastle reported sales of $177.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $836.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.01 million to $883.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $892.10 million, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $905.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 69.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

