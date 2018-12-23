$29.27 Million in Sales Expected for Autoweb Inc (AUTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report sales of $29.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.53 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Autoweb reported sales of $33.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $122.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.34 million to $122.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.63 million, with estimates ranging from $124.45 million to $124.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Autoweb from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

In other Autoweb news, Director Matias De Tezanos bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autoweb by 17.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP grew its stake in Autoweb by 49.8% during the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 419,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 139,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC grew its stake in Autoweb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,811. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.15. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

