29,952 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,783,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,882 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 102,597 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 27,444.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 74.92 and a current ratio of 74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

