$38.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $38.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $105.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.95 million to $107.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.92 million, with estimates ranging from $127.35 million to $128.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million.

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,866 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 104,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.88 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

