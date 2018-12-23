42,238 Shares in Dean Foods Co (DF) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DF. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Dean Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Dean Foods by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dean Foods by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Dean Foods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Dean Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 413,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DF opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $359.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -0.03. Dean Foods Co has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

DF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “42,238 Shares in Dean Foods Co (DF) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/42238-shares-in-dean-foods-co-df-acquired-by-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd.html.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF).

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.