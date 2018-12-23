4,494 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $87.26 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

