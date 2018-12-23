$47.82 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $47.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.45 million to $48.02 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $178.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.75 million to $178.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.28 million, with estimates ranging from $193.29 million to $198.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $193,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $244,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 349,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,206. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply