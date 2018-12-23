$47.82 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $47.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.45 million to $48.02 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $178.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.75 million to $178.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.28 million, with estimates ranging from $193.29 million to $198.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $193,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $244,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 349,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,206. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.