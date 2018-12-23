58.com (WUBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WUBA. Morgan Stanley cut 58.com to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. CLSA restated a buy rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.80.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.25 on Friday. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 58.com will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in 58.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,684,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,611,000 after acquiring an additional 806,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 58.com by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,167,000 after acquiring an additional 426,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in 58.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,768,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 5,147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,211,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,297,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

