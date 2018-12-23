599,800 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 599,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,961 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,251,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,644,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,840,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,840,000 after acquiring an additional 846,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,715,000 after acquiring an additional 840,443 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $100,862.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,906.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $722,630.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,438,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,265 shares of company stock worth $1,868,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

