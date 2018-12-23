$6.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report $6.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.78 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $26.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. 5,453,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.