662,789 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 662,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.42% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 402,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,582,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 535,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,378.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,957 shares of company stock worth $269,245. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.36). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

