$717.77 Million in Sales Expected for William Lyon Homes (WLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will report sales of $717.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.63 million. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $624.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow William Lyon Homes.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Zaist bought 8,000 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,979.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $2,027,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at $41,767,951.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,702 shares of company stock worth $3,719,810. Corporate insiders own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,956,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 111.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 46.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLH traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 1,588,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $426.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.