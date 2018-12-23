$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Beigene Ltd (BGNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.06 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Beigene reported sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 328.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $219.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.60 million to $257.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $278.24 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $419.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

In other Beigene news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $621,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,156,904. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beigene by 5,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beigene by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.81. Beigene has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $220.10.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

