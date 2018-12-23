$81.94 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report sales of $81.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.54 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $55.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $325.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $327.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $341.63 million, with estimates ranging from $334.72 million to $348.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

