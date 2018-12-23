834 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $377.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

