8,425 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $80,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 4,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $235,041.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,682.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,785. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

