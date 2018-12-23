$870.64 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $870.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $837.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.80 million. Twitter posted sales of $731.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $24,615,291.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,295.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $40,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746,093 shares of company stock worth $243,043,093. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Twitter by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twitter by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,083,000 after buying an additional 1,804,706 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. Twitter has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

