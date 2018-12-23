$888.33 Million in Sales Expected for USG Co. (USG) This Quarter

Analysts expect USG Co. (NYSE:USG) to report sales of $888.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $908.00 million and the lowest is $864.00 million. USG posted sales of $831.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million. USG had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of USG stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. USG has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other USG news, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,388,363.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,238.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $642,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,715 shares of company stock worth $5,347,155 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of USG by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of USG by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USG by 54.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of USG by 10.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

