8,980 Shares in Box Inc (BOX) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,760,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOX by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,174,000 after buying an additional 1,103,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,586,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 987,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,826,000 after buying an additional 1,193,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BOX by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 503,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $286,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,126.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 482.42% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on BOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

