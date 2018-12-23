92 Resources (NTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About 92 Resources (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

