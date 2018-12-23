9,362 Shares in Exterran Corp (EXTN) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,362 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 138.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 62.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Exterran by 45.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 11.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.60 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $857,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $879,838.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,019,399 shares of company stock worth $23,274,047 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

