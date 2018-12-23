Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.65 ($43.78).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €37.90 ($44.07) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

ETR ARL traded up €0.43 ($0.50) on Tuesday, hitting €26.65 ($30.99). 644,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 52-week high of €41.89 ($48.71).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

