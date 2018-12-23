Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 35.26 and a quick ratio of 33.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 1,365.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Thomas D. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,600.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $308,301 in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

