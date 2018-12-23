Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,894 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $59,835,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $927,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $671,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

