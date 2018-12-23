Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) PT Set at $50.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) received a $50.00 target price from research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $6.98 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anand Mehra purchased 372,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

