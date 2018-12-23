Acme United (ACU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ACME UNITED CORP. operates principally in two business segments. Operations in the medical segment involve the production and sale of metal disposable medical scissors and instruments, sterile procedure trays, germicidal products, dressings and wound care packs. Operations in the consumer segment involve the production and sale of shears, scissors, knives, rulers, first aid kits and chalk board items for school, office and home use. “

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Acme United by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Acme United by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acme United by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

