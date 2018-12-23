Actuant (ATU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Actuant stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after buying an additional 101,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actuant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,073,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after buying an additional 101,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Actuant by 145.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Actuant by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

