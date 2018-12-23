ADTRAN (ADTN) PT Set at $24.00 by Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADTN. Bank of America upgraded shares of ADTRAN from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.87.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $140.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,136,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ADTRAN by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

