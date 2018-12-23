Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. In October, it announced a collaboration with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Additionally, it has rolled out Advance Pro, an e-commerce engine to cater to professional customers, which helped the company to access nearly 20,000 customer orders. Additionally, it is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. Over the past six months, shares of Advance Auto Parts have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising expenses several projects launch and store maintenance are concerns. Also, dependence on weather cycles for the sale of products makes the company vulnerable to unexpected weather variations.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.41.

AAP opened at $151.41 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $98.17 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 181,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $11,547,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $13,014,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

