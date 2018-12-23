Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Total SA (TOT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 107,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Total SA has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

