AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) PT Set at $2.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.67.

AEZS stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

