AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
NYSE:MITT opened at $15.97 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.80.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.
