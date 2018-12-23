Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 224.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,585.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

AL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

