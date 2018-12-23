Air T (AIRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Air T has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $49.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,299.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Kohler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $335,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,753.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,082 in the last ninety days. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 11.45% of Air T worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.