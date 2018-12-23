Akuya Coin Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 24 Hours (AKY)

Akuya Coin (CURRENCY:AKY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Akuya Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Akuya Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Akuya Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akuya Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.02674169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00151440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00191659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Akuya Coin Profile

Akuya Coin’s total supply is 5,202,901 coins. Akuya Coin’s official website is akuyacoin.co.

Akuya Coin Coin Trading

Akuya Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akuya Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akuya Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akuya Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

