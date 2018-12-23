Akzo Nobel (AKZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.71 ($106.64).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Akzo Nobel has a one year low of €71.64 ($83.30) and a one year high of €83.09 ($96.62).

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

