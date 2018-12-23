Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Alcentra Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years.

ABDC stock remained flat at $$6.26 during trading on Friday. 49,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,354. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 29.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcentra Capital news, insider Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $257,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

