ALE Property Group (LEP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of LEP opened at A$4.89 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.27.

In other ALE Property Group news, insider Andrew Wilkinson 29,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th.

About ALE Property Group

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

